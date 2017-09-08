The Latest: Mexico quake: Chiapas evacuation due to tsunami

5 a.m.
Authorities in Mexico say they are evacuating residents in Puerto Madero in Chiapas as a precaution due to a tsunami alert put in place after a major earthquake struck the country.
Chiapas' civil protection agency tweeted that the evacuation was underway and posted photos of residents getting off a truck and going into what appeared to be a shelter. No further details have been provided.
A tsunami warning was put in place after the earthquake hit Mexico's southern coast. The U.S. Geological Survey says that the quake had a magnitude of 8.1, while Mexico's president says it was 8.2. At least five deaths have been confirmed in Mexico, with the death toll expected to rise.
WTRF
