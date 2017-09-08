Police: Ohio High School Active Shooter Suspect In Custody, No Injuries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they have the suspect in the active shooter situation at Columbus Scioto High School in custody.

At about 8:33am, Friday, police were called to the 2900 block of South High Street, in Columbus, on the report of an active shooter.

*Please RT* UPDATE 9:15am: SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers! #TogetherIsBetter #CPD https://t.co/m4B8eYxNB1 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

Police say they arrested the suspect just before 9am, and there are no injuries. The suspect is being questioned to at CPD headquarters.

Columbus City School administrators says students and staff are safe, but are asking parents not to come to the school at this time. Administrators say they are working to provide an alternative location where parents can pick up students if they wish to do so.