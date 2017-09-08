Wheeling Park Students Receive Promise Scholarship Honor

Wheeling Park High School took some top honors in the state after over 100 graduates received the Promise Scholarship.

Wheeling Park ranks third in the state of Promise Scholarship recipients, with 108 students receiving the top honor.

The scholarship is a combination of students' grade point average and ACT score.

Results for the 2016-2017 ACT test have been released, and Wheeling Park ranks above the national average and state average for those scores.

Senior Grace Myers says it's an honor to receive the scholarship.

"Going to an instate college next year really helps me in the future, knowing that Promise will help me with student loans and tuition, but it would never have been possible without this administration and staff," Myers said.

"Our students work hard, not that others don't, but ours are working very hard with the strong foundation that they have," said English and Language Arts teacher Gail Adams.

School officials say since the scholarship started in 2002, Wheeling Park has had over 1500 receive the award.