Family Business Celebrates 50 Years

On Friday, a fourth generation family business in Woodsfield celebrated 50 years.

Mike Knowlton says his grandfather opened up the car dealership in 1944, and then his parents turned that into the Ford Franchise in 1967.

Now, Mike and his son, Tyler, run the Knowlton Ford Dealership that employs twelve people that they call family.

Mike says that over the years, they've sold thousands of Fords, and just last week, they sold a brand new Ford Escape to a man who bought his first vehicle at the dealership in 1950.

They've had some ups and down along the way, but are happy to still be serving their loyal customers.

"There was a time when everything was really slow and meek, the oil and gas industry has helped bring things back to life and it's been a blessing to have that back," said Tyler Knowlton.

"So, it's kind of unheard for a small family operation to still be in business so we're blessed to be doing that," said Mike Knowlton.

A Ford representative from Florida presented them with the award.