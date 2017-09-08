W. Va. Food Assistance Available for Flood Victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Department of Health and Human Resources says it will accept applications for food assistance through Tuesday from four northern counties affected by July 29 floods.



The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are available to residents who lived or worked in Harrison, Marion, Marshall and Wetzel counties.



According to the department, the program extends special one-time benefits to households typically ineligible for food assistance but with a sudden need from a disaster.



A family of two, for example, with "net income" of $2,009 may be eligible for up to $357 in assistance.



The department says that's defined as your available cash on hand and accessible bank accounts minus unreimbursed disaster-related expenses.



Offices in each county are open on the weekend.



Eligibility guidelines are posted online at http://bit.ly/2acZBFs

