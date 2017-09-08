Equifax Breach Could Affect 730K in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - More than 730,000 West Virginians could be affected by the data breach targeting Equifax.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says Equifax has advised that 730,119 of the potentially 143 million impacted consumers reside in West Virginia.

“The Equifax breach poses a significant threat to nearly half of our state’s population,” said Attorney General Morrisey.

Equifax reports hackers accessed names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses and may also have gained access to driver’s license numbers, credit card numbers and dispute documents containing personal identifying information.



The Attorney General suggests that people watch their bank and credit card accounts for unauthorized charges, monitor credit reports, strengthen passwords where necessary and be extra cautious with any unsolicited email, phone call or other attempts to gain personal information.



Equifax established a website, https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, to notify consumers and provide guidance on ways to protect themselves against potential misuse of the hacked information.



Anyone with questions or believe they are a victim of the Equifax data breach, can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.