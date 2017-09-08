These past few weeks have left thousands of people in need after the devastation caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

If you'd like to help out you can get professional headshots taken for $25, and the proceeds will go to help out with the hurricane relief efforts.

Cress/Gilson Photography will be taking the photos, with help from The Monterverde Group and Wallace Jewelers already donating $500 each towards the fund raising efforts.

Headshots for Hurricane Relief will be at our WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair next week.

All money raised will be donated to American Red Cross.