Florida Gas Stations Empty As Residents Make "Mass Exodus"

Right now, Hurricane Irma is scraping Cuba's northern coast on a path toward Florida.

The death toll in the Caribbean stands at 21, and is expected to rise as rescuers reach some of the hardest-hit areas.

Florida Governor Rick Scott is urging residents along Florida's Gulf coast to get out of evacuation zones as Hurricane Irma's path has moved slightly west.

During a news conference this afternoon, Governor Scott says now is the time to evacuate if ordered to do so and those who choose not to heed the evacuation warnings, will do so at their own risk.

FEMA officials estimate at least 100,000 people may find themselves in shelters because of the storm.

Some gas stations are running out of gas as residents make a mass exodus.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry addressed what is being done to address the need.

Forty-two-percent of gas stations in Miami and Fort Lauderdale are empty, according to the 'gasbuddy' app.

Patrick Dehaan, senior petroleum analyst at gasbuddy, puts some of the blame on hurricane Harvey, which knocked out oil refineries in Texas.

"But at the end of the day, you're going to see gasoline prices go up just because of the supply and demand. Hopefully we can get those refineries back up and running as soon as possible and move these supplies there and get back to normal as soon as possible," said Perry.

Florida Governor Rick Scott is encouraging people to use apps and other online resources to find stations where they can fill up.