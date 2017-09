Wheeling Jesuit University is announcing they've hired two directors to lead up their graduate programs.

A well known Ohio Valley educator, Dr. Dianna Vargo, is now the director of Graduate Education and Accelerated Certification for Teaching.

Wellsburg native, Brad Rager, is now the director for the University's Masters of Business Administration program.

Wheeling Jesuit says both of their new directors bring a wealth of experience in education to the school.