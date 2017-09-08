Senator Manchin Visits Weirton Business

Italian manufacturing company, Pietro Fiorentini, held the ground breaking for latest US Venture in June, and today West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin visited that site.

Senator Manchin says that this is an amazing opportunity for Brooke County because it brings jobs and a good tax base that helps the entire area.

The Democratic Senator continued to say this is a great turnaround for a part of the Mountain State that certainly needs it.

WV Senator Joe Manchin was in Weirton visiting the site where Italian manufacturing company, Pietro Fiorentini, is building. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/YJemV7EZiq — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) September 8, 2017

"There's so much doom and gloom out, that's all you see, and people often give up at times in thinking, 'Hey we don't have an opportunity or chance.' And to see the Northern Panhandle prospering and growing with opportunities, there's just an awful lot of excitement, and a lot of investments, and a lot of job opportunities and that's really all we're about," Manchin said.

Manchin said this was a good choice by the Italian company because West Virginia is used to doing the manufacturing jobs, and believes we'll provide them with "the best workers they've ever had."