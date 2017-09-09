West Virginia school board approves compliance plan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's state school board has approved a federal Every Student Succeeds Act compliance plan that includes a new public accountability system to replace the one that assigned A-F grades to entire schools.

Media reports say Gov. Jim Justice will decide whether to sign the plan approved by the state Board of Education on Friday. The U.S. Education Department also must review it and decide whether to sign off.

The draft plan has undergone changes from the version posted online for public comment last month.

State Department of Education Communications Director Kristin Anderson had said a copy of the new draft plan would be provided, but state education officials didn't provide a copy. State education department officials say the draft will be provided after Justice's sign off.

