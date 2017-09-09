"One More Ride With Michael" Paid Final Tribute To Flood Victim Michael Grow

Friends and family of the late Michael Grow paid final tribute to the 24-year-old by doing one of the things he liked best--taking a ride in the country.

A caravan of cars, trucks, jeeps and motorcycles drove through Marshall County, ending at the dance school where he studied for 17 years.

Michael Grow was an identical twin, a poet, an artist and a dancer,

And he liked cars.

That's why they held One More Ride For Michael.

"I was just thinking about how Michael liked to drive and go fast and a couple times I almost started crying, thinking about him," said Allen Clyburn, Michael's grandfather.

"This is the last ride for him, man," said Joshua Grow, Michael's twin brother. "He just liked his cars real well. And this is just something to honor him with."

"Most people in the valley know he was an amazing gymnast with Arielette," said Tracey Grow, Michael's mother, "He was the one boy that did all the twists and everything at the Sternwheel Festival."

"Any time we went to competition, before we would go on stage, he would put them all in a circle and just say a prayer that they would do their best and that their heads would be clear and that they would remember what came next, and that no one would get hurt," recalled Missy Ross, Michael's aunt and owner of Arielette Academy.

People talked, had lunch and raised money for a $1,000 annual scholarship in Michael's name, for any young person in the valley who wants to pursue training in the arts.

"And I think that's a great thing," Ross said. "My kids and nephews were all lucky enough to just have that, but not all kids are that lucky."

"He was a good guy, he was my best friend, he was my twin brother," said Joshua Grow.

"I loved him with all my heart," said Allen Clyburn. "I really miss him. He lived with me and my wife. I'd seen him that evening before he left, and he was really happy."

Michael Grow and 19-year-old Page Gellner died in a flash flood along Brown's Run in Ohio County earlier this summer.

Grow's body was found immediately; Gellner's was found days later.