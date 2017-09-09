A unique event at the Highlands Saturday gave kids a chance to get behind the wheel of a fire truck, talk to a policeman, or climb aboard an armored tank.

"Meet And Greet The Safety Fleet" was sponsored by the U.S. Attorney's Office. First responders, law enforcers and the military were on hand with their vehicles on display and available for hands-on exploring.

"They have the chance to sit on that fire truck and interact with our US Army and to meet our US Marshals and to go through the fire safety house and have fun, take pictures, climb on the vehicles, interact with our local law enforcement," said Public Affairs for the U.S. Attorney's Office Stacy Bishop. "So it's just a great free fun event for kids to really have some positive interaction with the people who keep us safe in our community."

Even race car driver Travis Braden was there with his car. 7News had our live truck on hand, and kids could step in front of the camera and watch the monitor to see and hear themselves as if they were on TV.

Firefighters said the main message in case of fire was to get out and stay out, don't go back inside a burning building for anything.