Burned Down Church Reopens

A 140-year-old church that burned down by a devastating fire reopens its doors two years after the destruction.

The catastrophic damage was known throughout the valley.

"Oh, it broke my heart," said former church member Ginger Marshall-Harris.

"A little over two years ago, the holy week of 2015 the church suffered a devastating fire," Spokesperson for the Diocese Tim Bishop said.

But Saturday, after over a year of construction St. John Catholic Church in Benwood welcomed the community to their new building. The new St. John Church features many aspects they didn't have before, as well as, a few things some people may recognize.

"Members of the parish community joined with Diocesan officials to redesign the church to incorporate items from the burned church to be used into the new church," said Bishop. "All under the guidance of Bishop Bransfield. Today is the fruition of all of that."

Bishop tells us this is just a "wonderful day of grace" for the people of Benwood. One woman who was married and baptized in the old church was upset at first but loves this new one.

"I'm so excited that they got a new church, it is beautiful," Marshall-Harris said. "You've got to commend the Bishop he did a great job."

Bishop Michael J. Bransfield performed the first liturgy inside the new St. John Catholic Church.

Saturday's service began at 4.