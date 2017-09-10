Video Shows Water Sucked Away From Shorelines Temporarily By Hurricane Irma

LONG ISLAND, Bahamas (WTRF) -- A video posted to social media appears to show no water in the ocean along Long Island in the Bahamas, and it's left many people confused.

I am in disbelief right now... This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!! That's as far as they see #HurricaneIrma wtf pic.twitter.com/AhPAonjO6s — #ForeverFlourish (@Kaydi_K) September 9, 2017

Where has the water gone? Is this the sign of a tsunami?

According to Washington Post meteorologist Angela Fritz, "Hurricane Irma is so strong, and its pressure is so low, it's sucking water from its surroundings into the core of the storm.

Fritz went on to say that this is a rare sight.

"As a meteorologist, there are things you learn in textbooks that you may never see in person. You know they happen theoretically, but the chances of seeing the most extraordinary weather phenomena are slim to none," Fritz said. "This is one of those things -- a hurricane strong enough to change the shape of an ocean."

According to Fritz, this is not the sign of an incoming tsunami, and predicts that the water "won't rush back with any great force."