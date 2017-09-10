Ohio Valley Native, Florida Resident Prepares for Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma officially made landfall in the Florida Keys Sunday morning, and as the storm moves up the Gulf Coast, the state's residents are preparing for the worst.

Peggy Nesbitt lives in Sarasota, Florida but is originally from the Wheeling area.

She, her boyfriend, and her daughter have boarded up their home and have stocked supplies to ride out the storm.

Many people in her area chose to evacuate, but Peggy says by the time Irma's path could be accurately predicted, there just was not enough time.

"When it was headed more east, it was just going to be a bad storm, but then by Thursday afternoon when it was looking more west, it was just too late. I mean, we weren't guaranteed that we would have enough gas to get out of Florida, much less anywhere north, and the worst case scenario is you're stuck. You have to abandon your car and find shelter, and that just wasn't worth the risk to us at that point" said Nesbitt.

They have stocked up with 21 gallons of drinking water and nonperishable food, filled the bathtub with water for flushing and cleaning, and put their important documents in the watertight dishwasher.

Their home sits ten feet above sea level, so they do not think they are at risk of major flooding; however, they are ready just in case.

"We're ready just in case. We've got the attic access and battery-powered saws in case we have to cut through our roof to get out of our house, but that's not something we're fearing right now," said Nesbitt.

Peggy says they have always been told to prepare before hurricane season starts and that this storm has served as an important lesson.

"I think the key is anytime you live in a gulf town or an ocean town to know the history of hurricanes and how it impacts your area so that you are ready or can secure your belongings and go where you need to go in time," said Peggy Nesbitt.

Peggy says she thinks there has been an increased sense of urgency because of recent Hurricane Harvey.

She says they will experience the worst of the storm at around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning.