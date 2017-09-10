President Trump to Commemorate First 9/11 in Office - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

President Trump to Commemorate First 9/11 in Office

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Donald Trump is preparing for his first commemoration of the 9/11 attacks as president.
    
The White House says Trump and first lady Melania Trump will observe a moment of silence Monday morning in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people killed 16 years ago when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
    
The moment of silence is scheduled for about the time the first airplane struck one of the Twin Towers.
    
Trump also plans to participate in a 9/11 observance at the Pentagon.
    
Vice President Mike Pence will represent the administration at a ceremony at a memorial near Shanksville.

