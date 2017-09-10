Temple Shalom to Hold Interfaith 9/11 Ceremony

Monday marks Patriot Day, and Temple Shalom in Wheeling is hosting an interfaith remembrance service to honor those lost to terrorism on September 11th, 2001.

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott, Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger and Fire Chief Larry Helms and other community leaders will join the service, led by Rabbi Joshua Lief.

"If we let such events go by without remembering them, they have a chance to be forgotten. If instead we make a point of remembering and showing what we choose to show-- that we united are stronger than all of us divided-- then there's some meaning, some purpose, and some value not only to recalling tragic events of the past, but in living today to build a brighter tomorrow," Rabbi Lief said.

The service will also give thanks to police officers, firefighters, EMS crews, and other first responders.

It will begin at 7 p.m. at Temple Shalom, located at 23 Bethany Pike in Wheeling.