Annual Fire Muster Held at Heritage Port in Wheeling

Old and new fire trucks from stations across the Ohio Valley were on display at Heritage Port Sunday for the annual Fire Muster.

Children had the opportunity to check out antique and modern fire trucks while learning about fire safety.



Many first responders were on hand to answer any questions-- and there were even a few engines flowing water into the Ohio River.

Officials say it's a fun way to kids to familiarize themselves with emergency response agencies.

"Because this isn't an active fire scenario, kids can get up right next to the trucks and see the water and kind of feel the breeze blowing the water back in the face. It's just a neat way for them to get involved with the trucks that are operating not an emergency situation," said Bob Heldreth with the Panhandle Pumpers Society.

The event also attracts fire truck and antique truck enthusiasts. It all wrapped up with a fire truck parade through downtown Wheeling.

The Fire Muster is held every year on September 11th weekend.