River Road Still Closed After Single Car Crash

River Road/Route 2 in Warwood is closed indefinitely after an accident that knocked over a utility pole on Sunday evening.

According to Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, the accident happened around 6:30 p.m.

Route 2 is closed from Northern Parkway to Centre Foundry, and there are traffic backups in the area.

Stahl said there are also some stop lights out in the North Wheeling area as a result of the power outages.

According to AEP, more than 700 people are without power as crews work to clean up the lines and get things restored.

The estimated power restoration time is 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The driver in the crash had minor injuries, and there is no word on any citations.