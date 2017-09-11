Study: West Virginia is the Least Happy State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - WalletHub released a new survey ranking the happiness of the 50 states.
They ranked the states based on Emotional & Physical Well-Being, Work Environment, and Community & Environment.
Here's how West Virginia ranked in each category:
West Virginia also ranked in the top five highest depression rates.
Top 5 Happiest States
Bottom 5 Least Happy States
Kentucky ranked 44th in happiness and Ohio ranked 36th.
WalletHub found that life satisfaction, one of the two main components of happiness, increases as income rises, but it does not increase once people make $75,000. Making more money than that makes little difference in a person’s overall contentment with life.
You can see the full results of the study here.
