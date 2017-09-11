Events Held In Ohio County to Remember 9/11

In Wheeling, one way the city is remembering 9/11 and Patriot Day is celebrating and honoring first responders with a special luncheon from the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce.

First Responders lunch going on right now! Some great grub to say thanks to our local heroes on Patriot Day! @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/ZLgCZD4jYX — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) September 11, 2017

Early Monday morning in Elm Grove, students also paid tribute to Wheeling Police and Firefighters. All of the students at Elm Grove Elementary lined up outside near the school's flag pole to say the Pledge of Allegiance, and then presented first responders with American Flags.

Principal Richard Dunleavy said they started their special ceremony four years ago because he wanted his students to understand the impact of September 11th, even though they weren't born yet.

"We wanted to invite the first responders and explain to the students what Patriot Day is, what 9/11 is, so that it opens up the conversation not only in the classroom, but at home, so they can understand what the importance of it to the country is," said Dunleavy.

"I know we're all thankful we get to serve our communities and be out there doing the jobs we love to do and protecting the people in our communities," said Pfc. William Castilow with the Wheeling Police Department.

Those who attended the event said it was very moving to see the kids dressed in red, white, and blue while presenting those flags to first responders. Wheeling Police and Firefighters said it meant a lot to them.

Students also held a ceremony at Woodsdale Elementary.

There will be another chance to remember Patriot Day Monday evening at 7 at Temple Shalom. There will be an interfaith service with first responders and Wheeling city officials.