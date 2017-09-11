Wheeling's First Responders 9/11 Lunch

The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce paid tribute to first responders Monday with an honorary lunch.

Police officers and firefighters from the Wheeling area were recognized for their efforts in the community.

It was also a time to remember those first responders lost on September 11th, 16 years ago.

Chamber of Commerce President, Erikka Storch, said,"After this past year and that tragedies they've had to face and had to deal with for the benefit of our residents, we think that it was a fitting time, on September 11th, to pay tribute to them."

"We had the first BOLO, be on the lookout, for a 737 that I had ever received. It did fly rather close to use here, Flight 193. It was an emotional day. An emotional few weeks after that," said Major Nelson Croft of the Ohio County Sheriff's Office.

The officers say although they do not live in a major city, they are prepared and willing to protect the citizens if an attack should ever happen here.