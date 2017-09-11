Brooke High School Holds 11th Annual 9/11 Memorial Program

September 11th.

The day no one expected, but changed America forever.

Those words were read aloud to hundreds of students on monday, some who weren't even alive when that fateful day happened.

But each year, students, teachers and local law enforcement gather at Brooke High School to remember those who were lost and those who gave everything to help.

Monday's service included several speakers, the playing of taps and even a special performance by the Brooke High School Dance Team.

Health teacher Emily Beall organized the event and said it was an honor.

She believes it's very important to remember that tragic day.

"We always try to honor 911 in out hearts and especially for the kids that don't remember. That's why we always invite somebody from the community to speak about how they felt about it, and our first-responders are there, our firefighters are there. It's good to get them to talk about it," Beall said.

Officials said this is the 11th year they've held a service. They finished it off with a special video to show those who can't remember what really happened on September 11th.