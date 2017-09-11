Brooke County Schools Raise Over $7,000 For Harvey Victims

For weeks, students and staff across Brooke County have been raising money to assist flood victims in Houston.

On Monday, they finally got the chance to show off their hard work by presenting a check for $7,172.91.

Officials said they originally got the idea because Brooke County knows the devastation flooding can cause.

But it was all made possible through the generous donations from all 10 schools, members of the community, and local organizations.

Brooke County Superintendent Toni Paesano Shute said she's overwhelmed by the response from the community.

"It makes me very proud as a superintendent to know that you put out a want call and let people know that this our opportunity to help someone in need, and this is the response we get. We end up being able to send a nice check to Houston," Paesano Shute said.

The Superintendent said the money will be sent straight to the mayor's office. Then, it can be used for whatever they need most.