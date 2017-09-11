West Virginia State Police Search For Missing Man

West Virginia State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

According to officials, Daniel Raymond Robertson, 32, of Moundsville was last contacted on September 4th on the telephone, possibly in the Weirton or Steubenville area.

He is described as a white male, 6-feet 2-inches, and approximately 190 pounds. Robertson is said to have blue eyes and brown hair, and wears dark rimmed glasses.

Robertson reportedly has multiple tattoos on his arms, legs, chest, and back. He has a tear drop tattoo under his left eye, and a tribal design tattooed on his face.

According to officials, he has ties to Wheeling, Weirton, Moundsville, Steubenville, and Washington, Pa., but lives in the Moundsville area.

If anyone has seen Daniel, or has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the West Virginia State Police at (304) 843-4100.