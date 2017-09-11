Red Cross Responding in Florida, In Need of Volunteers

The American Red Cross has now responded to two major natural disasters in less than two weeks.

Parts of southeast Texas are still inaccessible, and now emergency resources are being relocated to Florida.

As of Sunday, 7,500 people were still in Red Cross emergency shelters in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey, and 132,000 are in shelters in areas affected by Irma.

Unfortunately many parts of Texas are still in response mode following Hurricane Harvey. Now, the Red Cross's resources will have to be divided between Texas and Florida, but there are ways you can help.

At the WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair on Wednesday, you can donate $25 and receive a professional head shot.

All proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross.

"If you're looking for another job or are on LinkedIn or even on Facebook, that professional looking photo is worth a million. So that's how monies from the head shots will be used is to help us help others that are affected by these disasters," said Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northwest West Virginia.

The Red Cross uses funds to provide emergency shelter and resources to victims of disasters. They also train volunteers and pay for their transportation to affected areas.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can register for training at RedCrossWV.org.