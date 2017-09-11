Search for St. Clairsville Man Continues

The missing St. Clairsville man has not been found, but there is a development in the case.
Stephen Shively's car, a white Kia Optima--has been found, under the Route 7 overpass in Bridgeport, near the Ohio River.
St. Clairsville Police Chief Jeff Henry says it was parked and locked, with nothing inside.
RELATED: St. Clairsville Police Search for Missing Man
He says officers scoured the area and the nearby river bank, but found no signs of struggle or violence.
They also led search-and-rescue dogs through the area, but nothing was found.
The 54-year-old Shively quit his job and disappeared August 19th.
If you have any information, call St. Clairsville Police at (740) 695-0123.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.