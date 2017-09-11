Search for St. Clairsville Man Continues - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Search for St. Clairsville Man Continues

The missing St. Clairsville man has not been found, but there is a development in the case.

Stephen Shively's  car, a white Kia Optima--has been found, under the Route 7 overpass in Bridgeport, near the Ohio River.

St. Clairsville Police Chief Jeff Henry says it was parked and locked, with nothing inside.

He says officers scoured the area and the nearby river bank, but found no signs of struggle or violence.

They also led search-and-rescue dogs through the area, but nothing was found.

The 54-year-old Shively quit his job and disappeared August 19th.

If you have any information, call St. Clairsville Police at (740) 695-0123.

