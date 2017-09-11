Tristen Smith and Kaileigh Bullard Starring in "Ticket to Nashville"

"Ticket to Nashville" is an original jukebox musical that features talent out of Nashville and the Ohio Valley.

Kaileigh Bullard, playing Lisa Masters, is originally from Wagoner, Oklahoma but now resides in the country musical capitol after graduating from Belmont University.

She was a three year regular on the ABC series "Nashville" and appeared on the 2014 and 2015 CMA County Christmas Show.

"I first sang the song 'Oklahoma' on stage in front of a crowd of about 300 people when I was three years old and I just fell in love with the stage and have been performing ever since," said Bullard.

Playing the male lead Tucker Davis is St. Clairsville native Tristen Smith.

You may recognize him from performances at Jamboree USA and Jamboree in the Hills as a teenager.

Smith says music is in his blood.

He now lives in Nashville after graduating from Belmont University and is part of a duo with his fiance Madison Bolin called Lazy Jane.

He says it is exciting to be back in his hometown and back performing on the Capitol Theatre stage.

"It's been really cool because this whole area is getting involved. They're excited to see a new production coming to town, that they're included in it, and that the story glorifies this area and the talent that's in it," said Smith.

Make sure to get your tickets to see Kaileigh and Tristen in "Ticket to Nashville" at the Capitol Theatre coming up on September 22-24 at CapitolTheatreWV.com.