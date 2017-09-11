Ohio Democratic Gubernatorial Debates Will Begin In Martins Ferry Tuesday

A series of gubernatorial debates in the Buckeye State will kick off Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Martins Ferry.

Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper visited Martins Ferry, previewing the debate.

He said four candidates, each hoping to be the Democratic nominee for governor, will speak.

It will be held at Martins Ferry High School at 7 p.m.

Pepper says he feels voters are frustrated and ready for a change.

"The strategies of the last seven years--of raiding local communities of their funds--have simply not worked to raise this state," Pepper said. "You know, we are now in our 56th straight month of trailing the national economy when it comes to job growth. And a lot of it comes back to policies that have frankly put a lid on recovery in places like Belmont County."

He said local cities, counties and schools have had funds taken away from them.

And those funds end up in large metropolitan areas like Columbus.

Pepper said tax cuts for the rich, and tax increases for the middle class, have done harm.

The debate is a ticketed event, and all tickets have already been given out.

7News will cover the debate.