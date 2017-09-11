New Development In The Case of the St. Clairsville Missing Man

The missing St. Clairsville man has not been found, but there is a development in the case.

Stephen Shively's car, a white Kia Optima, has been found under the State Route 7 overpass in Bridgeport, across from Wilson Furniture and near the Ohio River.

St. Clairsville Police Chief Jeff Henry says the car was parked and locked, with nothing inside.

It is now in the police department's impound garage.

Chief Henry says officers scoured the area and the nearby river bank, but found no signs of struggle or violence.

They also led search-and-rescue dogs through the area, but nothing was found.

The 54-year-old Shively reportedly quit his job and disappeared August 19, taking a few belongings in a backpack.

Police say there has been no activity on his cell phone or bank account for weeks.