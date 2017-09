The fire is behind Allietta Ford in Wellsburg

Fire crews in Brooke County are on the scene of a massive fire in Wellsburg.

According to Brooke County EMA Director Bob Fowler, the fire broke out shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday evening at 18th and Charles Streets.

The fire is believed be in an abandoned building.

Smoke can be seen from miles away.

7News has a crew on the way to the scene.