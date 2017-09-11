Two Juveniles Released From Custody After Massive Fire in Wellsburg

The fire is behind Allietta Ford in Wellsburg. (Photo Courtesy of Jen Matthews)

UPDATE 11:24 a.m.

Some new details have been released on the major fire in Wellsburg.

According to officials, the two juveniles that were taken into custody at the scene have been released.

When crews arrived on the scene, they reportedly found the two juveniles inside, and according to police, the two admitted to starting the fire with what investigators believe to be lighter fluid.

Also, as crews continue to clean-up, Charles Street is closed between 17th and 18th Street.

Stay with 7News as more details become available.

UPDATE 10:15 p.m.

Two juveniles are in police custody being questioned after they allegedly sparked the massive fire in Wellsburg on Monday evening.

The former factory building lit up the entire neighborhood block at 18th and Charles Streets.

Witnesses said smoke could be seen as far away as Warwood.

Crews were called to the scene after 5 p.m. Monday, and when they arrived, they found the two juveniles inside.

According to Wellsburg Police Lieutenant Lester Skinner, the two actually admitted to setting the fire with what investigators believe was lighter fluid.

Departments from all over the area were on hand to help fight the fire. First responders had to act quickly to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes and businesses.

Brendan Rahr and his mom both witnessed the fire. "Me and my sisters heard a big boom and we saw half the building collapse in. And it was scary and we had to come out because the fire was coming a foot or two out of thew window," he said.

His mom, Sonya Clark, said she was glad everyone was safe.

Officials said there were no injuries reported, but the building is a total loss.

There is no word on any potential charges the juveniles may be facing.

Stay with 7News and yourohiovalley.com for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY:



Fire crews in Brooke County are on the scene of a massive fire in Wellsburg.

According to Brooke County EMA Director Bob Fowler, the fire broke out shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday evening in the area of 16th, 18th, Commerce and Charles Streets.

The fire is believed be in an abandoned building.

Smoke can be seen from miles away.

7News has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with yourohiovalley.com for more information.