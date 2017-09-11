People of all Faiths Gather for 9/11 Remembrance

Tributes had been held all across the Ohio Valley Monday to commemorate the lives lost and show our unity as a country in remembrance of 9/11.

Temple Shalom in Wheeling held a special event, bringing together all faiths and religions, as well as local first responders to show unity. Organizers of the event feel that it's important for us to not forget the day when terrorist tried to break our faith and our unity.

Rabbi Joshua Leif with Temple Shalom said this should be a reminder that we should always remain united, because we have more things in common than we have differences, "The attacks on our country on September 11, 2001, were an effort to hurt us and to disprove the American ideal that liberty and justice will triumph for all. Tonight we stand up and say just as we came together as a nation after those attacks, we should come together as a nation each year and in fact every day of every year," Rabbi Leif said.

Mayor Glenn Elliott, Fire Chief Larry Helms, Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, and clergymen of several different churches were also there to lead the service of unity and remembrance.