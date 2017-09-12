Netflix Releases Documentary about Opioid Epidemic in Huntington - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Netflix Releases Documentary about Opioid Epidemic in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Netflix released a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Huntington, West Virginia.

The documentary Heroin(e) was released only on Netflix on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 and runs around 40 minutes.

The documentary follows three women, Jan Rader, the fire chief, Judge Patricia  Keller, and Necia Freeman, a social worker, as they battle West Virginia's devastating opioid epidemic.

Netflix released a trailer for the documentary on Thursday, August 31st, 2017.

You can watch the trailer here:

