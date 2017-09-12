DeFelice Bros Pizza Celebrates 35 Years In Business

Tuesday marks 35 years of DeFelice Bros Pizza being in business.
The business started in a small 700-square foot building in Shadyside in 1982, the company has since grown to eight locations.
Over the past 35-years, the pizza shop has won many awards from the National Association of Pizza Operators, the Pizza Pizazz competition in Columbus, the Cleveland Pizza Bakeoff, and Best of the Valley.
The biggest award received, however, was "the Best Pizza in the USA!" won at the World Pizza Championship in Salsomaggiore, Italy.
You can enjoy their pizza at any of their eight locations:
Congratulations on 35-years of pizza!
