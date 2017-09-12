Disaster Assistance Still Available for Marshall, Wetzel Co.

Over $2 million has already been put in the hands of flood victims in Marshall and Wetzel counties to help recover after the flash flooding back in August.

There are still 15 people a day coming into the disaster assistance center in Wetzel and Marshall County, which FEMA PIO Thomas Kempton thinks is good, but he says there are still more people who can come to register.

'Resilient' is the word Kempton used to describe the people of the Ohio Valley.

"These people, they picked up right away, they mucked out their basements with the assistance of the fire departments and other social services and then they replaced furnaces and water heaters and they got stuff up and ready to go," said Kempton.

He said even if you've replaced things on your own, you might not realize that you could still be eligible for help from FEMA for those losses.

You can still apply for assistance.

As of Tuesday, 798 people have registered, with the highest percentage of people registering for help in Hundred.

"There were some destroyed properties there that actually got pushed off and really badly flooded. In Wetzel there's been 204 registrations, versus 236 in Marshall, so when you see how small town Hundred is, I think 300-400 people, and that many registrations, a large number of people there were affected," Kempton said.

The money from FEMA and the small business administration is a grant, meaning it won't affect your social security or your taxes.

"You'll also get an application packet when you register, please fill out that packet, it's part of the process, if you don't fill out the small business administration loan package, doesn't mean you have to take the loan, but your process won't proceed unless you fill that out," Kempton said.

Finally, Kempton said if you're worried about taking money from the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma, don't be.

"This disaster in late July is a separate fund from that, so any money that they receive from this disaster as assistance won't affect the other people in these other states."

Despite the hurricane damage in Florida and Texas, there are no plans currently to close any of the disaster assistance centers, and FEMA representatives will be staying in the area to continue helping families.