1 In Custody In Connection To Reports of Shooter At Hospital

UPDATE:

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - A person has been taken into custody in connection to reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire's largest hospital.



The city of Lebanon wrote on its website that someone was taken into police custody before 3 p.m. Tuesday after reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.



There has been no confirmation of a shooting.



The hospital is locked down and local and state police are on site.



WCAX-TV reports an employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a "code silver," telling them to get out if possible and otherwise to shelter in place. "Code silver" indicates that a violent situation is unfolding.



The state attorney general's office is investigating.

UPDATE (AP)

According to the city's website, one person has been taken into custody in connection to a report of an active shooter at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

(AP) - Police say they are investigating reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire's largest hospital, which is under lockdown.

Lebanon police said Tuesday they are investigating reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. People were told to avoid the area, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the hospital. There has been no confirmation of a shooting.

Hospital spokesman Mike Barwell says that Dartmouth-Hitchcock is "currently locked down" and that local and state police are on site.

WCAX-TV reports an employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a "code silver," telling them to get out if possible and otherwise to shelter in place.

The state attorney general's office is investigating.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)