Engineers, Officials Meet to Discuss Roads Bond Issue

Engineers from the West Virginia Department of Highways are traveling around the Mountain State to speak with local officials about the roads bond issue.

On Tuesday, they visited Marshall County.

Commissioners met with WVDOH to discuss the new roads program, which could generate $1 billion for infrastructure across the Mountain State.

Officials say it wouldn't cost tax payers a dime.

The new program could also create up to 48,000 construction jobs over the next few years. WVDOH Engineer Gus Suwaid believes the new program would greatly benefit infrastructure by allowing the process to move quicker because the money would be upfront.

"This is a great benefit to the state of West Virginia. This is a great benefit to District 6 in particular by up-fronting these projects and not having to wait for more delays, further deterioration of our infrastructure and being able to address them on the short term," said Suwaid.

Suwaid said if the program passes, officials can begin selling bonds in 2018.

Then, construction could start on larger projects such as updating the bridges on I-70, widening Route 2, and building the New Cumberland bypass.