Two Indicted In Ohio County For Roles In Alleged Child Abuse Incident

Apollo Rice and Sabrina Hall, both of Wheeling, were back in court and indicted for their roles in an alleged child abuse incident.

Hall was indicted on 12 felony counts of various Child Neglect charges.

Rice has also been indicted on 12 felony counts, and they include "attempt to kill or injure by poison."

This case allegedly involved a child with several broken bones, as well as hot sauce being squirted in the child's nose and mouth.