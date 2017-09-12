Local First Responders Practice Response to Emergency Situations - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Local First Responders Practice Response to Emergency Situations

Local first responders are practicing their response to emergency situations to keep your family safe.

On Tuesday, Ohio County Sheriffs, Wheeling Police, along with other agencies worked through a fictional Winter Storm.

Ohio County EMA director Lou Vargo ran the drill as if it were a real disaster, prompting officers with situations like a six car pileup, a gas leak, roads closed, fires, and more.

They also practice coordinating with other departments in Hancock, Brooke, and Jefferson Counties, as well as Pittsburgh.

