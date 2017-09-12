Ohio Kicks Off Political Season In Ohio Valley

The Ohio Glubernatorial race is coming to the Ohio Valley, kicking of the political season.

The Democratic Party is hosting their first primary debate at Martins Ferry High School Tuesday evening.

With Ohio Governor John Kasich's second consecutive term coming to an end in 2018, both parties are working to get a candidate they believe will represent the Buckeye State well.

The Ohio Democratic party, along with the Ohio Democratic County Chairs Association, are hosting their first officially sanctioned debate with their candidates for Governor.

Those candidates are former State Representative Connie Pillich, Ohio Senator Joe Schiavoni, former U.S. Representative Betty Sutton, and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

These four candidates will be fielding a lot of questions that were sent to the Democratic Party from people all across the state, so they're planning to use them, according to party chair David Pepper.

This is a ticket-only event, and they say seating is very limited. Members of the public do have the chance to attend the event by texting DEBATE to 90975, placing them in a pool for remaining seats.

It will also be available to watch on Facebook via the Ohio Democratic Party's page.