Man Arrested After Alleged Multi-State Chase With Child In Car

Jonathan Justin Hawthorne, 36, of Belmont County has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a multi-state chase with a small child in the car.

According to Lieutenant Nelson Croft with the Ohio County Sheriff's Office, deputies were told to be on the lookout for a GMC Denali driven by Hawthorne with a 1-year-old child inside.

Lt. Croft says that police in Pennsylvania first encountered him, and watched him do serious damage to his vehicle before entering Ohio County. Officials say that this is when Hawthorne reportedly jumped out of the moving car, leaving the child inside.

The child is said to have been taken from Belmont County and was not injured during the incident.

Hawthorne is being charged with Fleeing with DUI and Neglect with Risk of Injuries in West Virginia.

Officials say that other charges will follow from Pennsylvania and Ohio.