Fire Burns at Jefferson County Garage

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio -

People in Pottery Addition in Jefferson County probably saw a lot of excitement Tuesday after a garage caught fire.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff, Fred Abdella, the fire broke out at a garage near Buch's Truck stop.

The sheriff did emphasize that the fire was not at the truck stop and no injuries have been reported. 

