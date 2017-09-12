Fire Burns at Jefferson County Garage

People in Pottery Addition in Jefferson County probably saw a lot of excitement Tuesday after a garage caught fire.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff, Fred Abdella, the fire broke out at a garage near Buch's Truck stop.
The sheriff did emphasize that the fire was not at the truck stop and no injuries have been reported.
