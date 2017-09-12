Missing Man Found Dead

We have new details on a man featured on 7News Monday night, who West Virginia Police said was missing.
Officials have confirmed that Daniel Raymond Robertson, 32, of Moundsville was found dead Tuesday in Steubenville.
The West Virginia State Police aren't releasing many details, but they said they do not suspect foul play and the investigation is ongoing and they are awaiting autopsy results.
WTRF
