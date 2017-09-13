Find A Job Today at the WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair

If you're searching for a new job today may just be your day. WTRF's Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair is today from noon to 5 pm at the Highlands Event Center, across from Marquee Cinemas.

There will be 50 vendors looking to fill many positions, perfect for anyone looking for a job or who wants to change careers.

Make sure you take a resume if you are attending and you dress for success. During our WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair this afternoon you can take part in our "Headshots for Hurricane Relief" campaign.

As folks across the country continue to clean up from the hurricanes that ripped through the south, this is a way you can help For a $25 donation get a professional headshot and the money will be donated to the American Red Cross.