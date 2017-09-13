Ralph Baxter Officially Announces His Candidacy For Congress

Admitting with a smile that it was "apparently not a very well-kept secret," the man who brought Orrick's Global Operations Center to Wheeling announced he's running for Congress.

Ralph Baxter held a news conference, standing in front of the Orrick building, recalling another news conference at that site 16 years ago, when he announced his plans to bring the operation there.

Now he says they've gone from 70 to 350 high-paying, 21st century jobs.

He says he visited people in all 20 counties of the first Congressional district, asking people about their hopes, worries and challenges.

"We need to address the plight of the hard-working man and woman who can't make ends meet in America and West Virginia in particular," said Ralph Baxter. "So we need more jobs. We need affordable health care, we need lower taxes on the hard-working middle class and we need to address this opioid crisis."

Baxter said he knows West Virginia's people are capable, competent and comparable with any workforce in the world.

He said when Facebook acquired Instagram, the legal work was done right there in Orrick's Global Operations Center in Wheeling.

He says West Virginia needs a public servant who can deliver on bringing jobs that so many others have promised.

Baxter and his wife Cheryl live in Wheeling.

They have four grown children.

He said his parents, grandparents and great grandparents all were from Wetzel County.