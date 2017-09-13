Need a New Job? Stop By The WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair!

If you're looking for a new job or a change of career, today is the day for you!

There are over 50 vendors waiting to meet you at the WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair at the Highlands Event Center.

The job fair began at noon, and features over 50 different employers for those looking for a job to speak to.

Some vendors say that they are looking to hire people right now.

Representatives will be available to speak in the healthcare field, oil and gas, and business fields. Information will also be available from representatives with West Liberty University, West Virginia Northern, and Wheeling Jesuit.

The event gives people looking for a job the chance to have face-to-face interactions with potential employers.

Headshots for Hurricane Relief will also be going on until 2 p.m. A headshot is a necessity to set you apart in the business world, and why not get one for a good cause?

Just found out a man from Pittsburgh came in for Headshots for Hurricane Relief & gave a $50 donation! Amazing! Go get yours now @WTRF7News — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) September 13, 2017

For just $25, you can get a professional headshot taken today by Cress Gilson Photography, with the help of Wallace Jewelers and the Monteverde Group. All proceeds will go towards Hurricane Relief.

The event will go on until 5 p.m. this evening.