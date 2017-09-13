300 Volunteers Take Part In United Way Day of Caring

Three-hundred volunteers are spread out across the Ohio Valley doing service projects for United Way agencies.

Throughout the year, United Way agencies work to help other people, which leaves some projects around their offices neglected.

On Wednesday, volunteers are painting, cleaning, organizing, and doing whatever else needs done.

Before heading out to work, volunteers grabbed breakfast at WesBanco Arena and were welcomed by board and committee members.

They learned about why the work they're doing is so important to these United Way agencies.

Businesses and schools, like Wheeling Central Catholic, are giving a day of working to help make a difference in people's lives across the Ohio Valley.

Wednesday also kicks off the 2017-2018 campaign year for the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

Helping to get a great start to the year was Bordas and Bordas, who donated $10,000 to the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.