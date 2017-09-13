Pet of the Week: Jada

Meet Jada! This pretty girl is a 14-year-old lab mix, but she doesn't act her age. Her owners could no longer care for her, so she's looking for a loving home to relax in. She's still very playful, loves going on walks, and is good with kids and other dogs. She'd prefer to not live in a home with cats.

If you'd like to give this pup a forever home, visit the Ohio County Animal Shelter, or call (304) 547-1013.